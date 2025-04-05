ED concludes searches at ‘Empuraan’ Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s premises

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday afternoon concluded search operations at the premises associated with prominent businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan, known for bankrolling the controversial Mohanlal-starrer film Empuraan.

According to agency sources, the ED seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and several documents related to financial transactions.

These documents will be scrutinised in the coming days, and Gopalan may be summoned again based on the findings.

The Kochi unit of the ED led the operation, with support from its Chennai counterpart.

The ongoing investigation is reportedly linked to the production of Empuraan, a film that has drawn sharp criticism from Right-wing groups over its portrayal of central investigative agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the ED itself.

The probe centres on alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) amounting to Rs 1,000 crore. It involves suspected transactions with certain NRIs and unauthorised financial activities.

In addition to FEMA violations, the agency is also investigating several complaints of cheating against Gokulam’s company for potential breaches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Gokulam Gopalan, who leads the Gokulam Group with interests in chit funds, finance, film production, and sports, has been under the ED’s scanner since 2023. He has already undergone multiple rounds of questioning.

The ED action has drawn strong political reactions. CPI(M) leader and Left Democratic Front convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan, speaking at the CPI(M) Party Congress in Madurai, accused the ED of acting out of political vendetta.

He alleged that the raids were directly linked to the film’s controversial content. Directed by actor-film-maker Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan — a sequel to Lucifer —was released on March 28 and opened to strong box office numbers.

However, backlash soon followed. RSS mouthpiece Organiser published a scathing critique, accusing the film of spreading misinformation about the Gujarat riots and tarnishing national institutions.

Amid the uproar, the film’s producers voluntarily approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-edit the film.

Lead actor Mohanlal also issued a public apology on Facebook. “I understand that some socio-political themes in Empuraan have caused mental distress among viewers,” Mohanlal wrote.

“As an artist, I have a responsibility to ensure that none of my films promote hatred against any political, ideological, or religious group. We, the Empuraan team, sincerely regret the distress caused and have decided to remove the objectionable content.”

Despite the re-edits and apology, criticism from Right-wing circles has not abated.

BJP Kerala President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar publicly condemned the film, saying he would not watch it due to its “distortion of facts.”

RSS leaders J. Nandakumar and A. Jayakumar also voiced their disapproval on social media, while several RSS-aligned digital platforms in Kerala have amplified the criticism.

As the ED intensifies its probe, Empuraan remains at the centre of a growing political and legal controversy — highlighting the increasingly fraught intersection of cinema, politics, and law enforcement in India.



