ED Conducts Multi-City Searches Linked to Al-Falah University in Ongoing Financial Probe

The initial probe has already unearthed discrepancies in the varsity’s recognition by the UGC and NAAC, they said.

“The central agency is raiding 25 locations across NCR from 5 a.m. as part of the probe into the Al-Falah University terror case that has seen sharp increase in activity over the last few days,” sources told ANI.

The major focus of the agency is to nine shell companies with close links to the group, and all of them have the same address.

Going after the financial trail is the other key area where the agency and police are probing. white collar terror module involving medical practitioners and a few others associated with the university are being probed, and important evidence has been seized, including a car in which the blast materials were kept. Police have also recovered a large quantity of explosive material from the site.

Pressure was already on the university following ED raids Al-Falah University chancellor’s brother in Hyderabad in connection with 25-year-old fraud cases.

The university had been under the lens ever since a few doctors were arrested over the November 10 blast in the national capital, which had left 13 people dead. The blast, of high intensity, was reported near Delhi’s Red Fort. The prime accused, a doctor named Umar Un Nabi, was also a former student of Al-Falah University. In a statement, the ED investigation Delhi NCR had termed the blast as an “attack on the country’s integrity” and said it was a “responsible educational institution” working towards the nation’s development. “We strictly abide by all the principles that help in the nation-building and anyone acting against these principles is not acceptable to us,” it had said.

Delhi NCR searches ED has also served two summons on the varsity’s chancellor to explain discrepancies regarding the functioning of the institute and the role of particular individuals connected to it.