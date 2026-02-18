ED freezes assets worth Rs 39 lakh of actor Jayasurya in app fraud case

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth Rs 39 lakh belonging to Malayalam actor Jayasurya in connection with the alleged Save Box online auction app fraud case.

The actor had served as the brand ambassador of the firm, which is accused of cheating investors through a digital bidding platform.

The action comes amid broader directives from the Central government to investigative agencies to intensify proceedings against online platforms accused of defrauding the public.

The instructions also mandate action against celebrities who endorse such ventures for monetary consideration if the platforms are later found to be fraudulent.

The ED has questioned Jayasurya twice in the case.

Investigators found that nearly Rs 1 crore had been transferred from the account of the prime accused, Sadiq Rahim, a Thrissur native arrested in 2023 by Thrissur East police, to the bank accounts of Jayasurya and his wife, Saritha.

The agency has stated that the actor figures in the list of recipients of funds allegedly generated through the fraud.

In his preliminary statement, Jayasurya reportedly maintained that the amount received was remuneration for his role as brand ambassador.

However, the ED is conducting further scrutiny of his bank accounts and contractual agreements. He has been asked to produce complete documentation of his financial dealings with the company and has also been issued notice to appear again for questioning.

The Save Box app had claimed that users could purchase electronic goods and other products at discounted prices through an online auction system by buying virtual coins.

The platform was marketed as India’s first betting app and was launched at a function inaugurated by Jayasurya.

Police investigations began in 2023 following complaints that Sadiq had cheated nearly 100 individuals out of crores of rupees by promising franchise opportunities under the Save Box brand. Subsequent probes revealed suspected large-scale financial transactions, prompting the ED to initiate a parallel investigation under money laundering provisions. Authorities are also examining whether more personalities from the film industry with links to the accused could come under scrutiny as the probe progresses.



