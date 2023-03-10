ED Has Detained Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained the senior AAP leader on money laundering allegations in connection with suspected anomalies in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy
- After being sentenced to 14 days of judicial imprisonment in a related case brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the creation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021–22
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday detained the senior AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi on money laundering allegations in connection with suspected anomalies in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
After being sentenced to 14 days of judicial imprisonment in a related case brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the creation and implementation of the excise policy for 2021–22, Sisodia is currently being held in Tihar jail. The CBI detained him on February 26.
Sisodia was reportedly arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his second round of interrogation at the Tihar jail, according to official sources. Sisodia was arrested on suspicion of "not participating" in the investigation and giving "evasive" answers, according to the ED.