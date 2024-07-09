Live
- MP Raghuram pays rich tributes to YSR
- Ravichandran Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League
- Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam Celebrations Commenced, Kishan Reddy Participates
- Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker
- Dharwad HC rules in favour of Mantralaya Mutt in Nava Brindavan Pooja controversy
- PV Sindhu to be India’s flag bearer alongside Sharath Kamal; Gagan Narang named Chef-de-Mission
- Harish debunks State Edn Dept’s ‘no problem’ claim
- CID files comprehensive chargesheet in Neha Hiremath murder case
- Ghose panel garnering evidence to issue summons to netas
- Xiaomi India 10th Anniversary: 5 New Products to Unveil Today
Just In
ED moves SC against bail to Hemant Soren
Highlights
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the bail of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It said...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the bail of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
It said that the Jharkhand High Court's order, granting bail to Soren, was "illegal". In its plea, the ED said that the High Court had "erred" in saying that there was no prima facie case against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS