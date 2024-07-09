ED moves SC against bail to Hemant Soren

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the bail of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

It said that the Jharkhand High Court's order, granting bail to Soren, was "illegal". In its plea, the ED said that the High Court had "erred" in saying that there was no prima facie case against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief.