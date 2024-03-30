Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
Just In
ED questioned Kailash Gehlot for 5 hours in Delhi liquor Scam
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is currently in power in Delhi, is facing new challenges in the liquor case.
New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party, which is currently in power in Delhi, is facing new challenges in the liquor case. The Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Saturday for interrogation. The agency had told him to show up today (Saturday). After the summons of ED, Kailash Gehlot has reached the ED office and he is being interrogated for 5 hours.
In this case, the investigating agencies have already arrested many AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The investigating agency says that Kailash Gehlot was part of the group which had prepared the draft of this liquor policy.This draft was leaked to the group of South.
Kailash Gehlot is also accused of giving his official residence to Southern liquor businessman Vijay Nair. The ED had earlier also said that during this period Kailash Gehlot had also changed his mobile number several times.
According to reports, Kailash Gehlot stated, "Vijay Nair lives in my government residence; my family did not relocate for personal reasons." He responded by saying, "If ED calls me, I will come forward also." He went on to say, "I have no information about Atishi being in-charge of Goa elections."