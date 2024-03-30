ED questioned Kailash Gehlot for 5 hours in Delhi liquor Scam

New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party, which is currently in power in Delhi, is facing new challenges in the liquor case. The Enforcement Directorate summoned Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot on Saturday for interrogation. The agency had told him to show up today (Saturday). After the summons of ED, Kailash Gehlot has reached the ED office and he is being interrogated for 5 hours.

In this case, the investigating agencies have already arrested many AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The investigating agency says that Kailash Gehlot was part of the group which had prepared the draft of this liquor policy.This draft was leaked to the group of South.

Kailash Gehlot is also accused of giving his official residence to Southern liquor businessman Vijay Nair. The ED had earlier also said that during this period Kailash Gehlot had also changed his mobile number several times.



According to reports, Kailash Gehlot stated, "Vijay Nair lives in my government residence; my family did not relocate for personal reasons." He responded by saying, "If ED calls me, I will come forward also." He went on to say, "I have no information about Atishi being in-charge of Goa elections."

