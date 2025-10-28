ED raids house of business family in Kolkata

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers conducted raids at the house of a business family in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The central investigation agency officials raided the house of the business family at 75 Hemchandra Naskar Road in the city's Beliaghata area at around 7 a.m. About six ED officials carried out the raid.

According to ED sources, the house belongs to Biswajit Chowdhury and Ranajit Chowdhury, famous for their clothing business.

Biswajit Chowdhury, the elder brother, has a clothing business. On the other hand, Ranajit Chowdhury is involved in the construction business.

However, the investigators are also looking into any other business connections of the brothers or their financial activities.

The ED officials raided the house along with the central force personnel. Initially, the investigators faced some obstacles while entering the house.

According to sources, the iron gate was pushed for a long time, but it did not open. Later, the security guard arrived and opened the gate, and the ED officials entered the house.

It was learned that this operation may be related to a financial transaction or tax evasion case. Although the central investigation agency has not officially said in which case this search is being conducted.

The ED officials searched several rooms in the house. It is said that important documents and transaction-related statements are being examined. The agency suspects that there may be irregularities or money laundering in the financial transactions of the particular family.

Meanwhile, ED officials have not allowed anyone to go near the house for security reasons. The state administration is now looking into the outcome of the investigation.

Speaking to a section of media persons, Ranajit Chowdhury said, "I don't know the exact reason for the raid, their investigation or in which case they have come here. They have not told us anything. I have been in the real estate and construction business since 1996. I have two hotels in Puri."



