ED raids Kolkata bizman’s residence in Patna bank forgery case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have begun raids at the residence of a Kolkata-based travel agency operator in abank forgery case registered in Bihar’s capital Patna.
A team of ED officials reached the residence of Santosh Burma at Rajarhat on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon at around 1 P.M. and the search operations were on at the time of filing of this report.
Sources said that besides running a travel agency, the businessman also owns a number of posh hotels in different parts of West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha.
Sources said that his name has appeared in a bank forgery investigation being conducted by the ED in a case registered at Patna.
Sources said that besides Burma’s residence, simultaneous raids were being conducted at the house of another director of the same travel group.