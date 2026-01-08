ED Raids Mamata Banerjee’s Poll Strategist, CM Accuses Agency Of Stealing TMC Documents

A political standoff unfolded in Kolkata on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids connected to political consultancy firm I-PAC as part of a money laundering investigation, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to strongly condemn the action and accuse the agency of stealing Trinamool Congress (TMC) documents.

The ED conducted searches at two locations — the residence of Pratik Jain, a senior I-PAC functionary, in central Kolkata, and the firm’s office at the Godrej Waterside complex in Sector V, Salt Lake. Jain is considered a key member of Mamata Banerjee’s election strategy team.

As news of the raids spread, several TMC leaders gathered outside the I-PAC office in Salt Lake, while senior police officials, including the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner, arrived at the scene amid rising tension. Mamata Banerjee, who was initially present at one location, later moved to the Sector V office.

Addressing the media, Banerjee alleged that the ED’s action was politically motivated and aimed at accessing confidential party material. She claimed the agency was attempting to seize internal documents related to candidate selection, election strategy and party planning. Questioning the agency’s mandate, she asked whether it was the ED’s role to collect political strategy documents.

The Chief Minister directly targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of being behind the raids. She alleged that while electoral rolls were allegedly being manipulated in one case, her party’s documents were being taken in another. Banerjee also claimed the documents were seized without proper safeguards or security.

Banerjee said she personally intervened after learning about the searches, stating that Pratik Jain was in charge of important party work and that the ED had also raided the party’s IT office in Sector V.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of obstructing the functioning of a central agency. He said the ED would clarify the reasons for the raid and alleged that the Chief Minister had a history of interfering with central investigations, adding that appropriate action could follow.

Pratik Jain, a co-founder of the Indian Political Action Committee, also heads the IT cell of the ruling TMC. I-PAC, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has worked closely with the Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal government, particularly since the 2019 elections.