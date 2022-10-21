ED recovers Rs 1.6 cr cash, bitcoins worth Rs 7 cr in app fraud case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered cash worth Rs 1.6 crore and bitcoins worth Rs 7 crore from the residence of a close associate of Amir Khan, the mastermind and prime accused in the multi-crore mobile gaming app fraud, E-Nuggets.



The recovery was made from the residence of Rumen Agarwal at Ultadanga in Kolkata late Wednesday night.

Rumen Agarwal has been taken into custody by the ED sleuths, who have also seized a number of diaries and a laptop from his residence. Umesh Agarwal, another accused in the conspiracy is still absconding. From the laptop and diaries seized, the ED sources said they have procured details of several contacts who are believed to be parts of this fraud.

With this fresh recovery, the total seizure by ED and Kolkata Police reached Rs 141.47 crore.

Investigation in the matter started on September 10 when the ED sleuths recovered Rs 17.32 core from the residence of the prime accused Amir Khan's father Nasr Khan at Shahi Astabal Lane in Garden Reach area of south Kolkata.