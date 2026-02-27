ED Secures Sanction To Prosecute P Chidambaram In INX Media And Aircel-Maxis Cases

The Enforcement Directorate has obtained the required prosecution sanction against senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis money-laundering cases, clearing a significant procedural hurdle and enabling trial proceedings to move forward.

Both cases stem from alleged financial irregularities during Chidambaram’s tenure as Union Finance Minister. He and the other accused have consistently denied all allegations.

The agency informed the Rouse Avenue Court that the competent authority granted approval on February 10, in line with requirements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The move follows a 2024 ruling by the Supreme Court of India, which made prior sanction mandatory before prosecuting public servants under PMLA provisions.

That judgment had temporarily slowed several ongoing proceedings, including those involving Chidambaram, as courts examined compliance with the sanction requirement. With the fresh approvals now submitted before the trial court, procedural objections are unlikely to delay the matters further. The ED has indicated it will push for expedited hearings.

In the INX Media matter, investigators allege that Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance was granted during Chidambaram’s tenure in exchange for illegal gratification routed through entities allegedly linked to his son, Karti Chidambaram.

The ED has claimed that approximately Rs 65.88 crore constitutes proceeds of crime, allegedly channelled through shell companies and invested in assets in India and abroad. Assets worth over Rs 65 crore have been attached in phases since 2018. A prosecution complaint was filed in 2020, with cognisance taken in 2021, followed by a supplementary complaint in December 2024.

In the Aircel-Maxis deal, the agency alleges that in 2006, FIPB clearance was granted for foreign investment of Rs 3,565 crore despite allegedly requiring Cabinet-level approval. Investigators claim that Rs 1.16 crore in illegal gratification was routed to firms linked to Karti Chidambaram.

The prosecution complaint in this case was filed in 2018, with the court taking cognisance in 2021. The newly secured sanction removes the legal uncertainty that arose after the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling, allowing proceedings to continue without further procedural impediments.

With sanctions now in place in both cases, the focus is expected to shift to substantive hearings before the trial court.