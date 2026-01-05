ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore assets of tainted ex-NHAI official from Bihar

A former NHAI official’s assets totaling Rs 2.85 crore, including flats and jewellery, were attached by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged corrupt practices and money laundering during his posting in Bihar from 2016 to 2022, an official said on Monday.

The illegal assets were acquired by Prabhanshu Shekhar, the then Deputy General Manager (DGM), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Patna, Bihar, in his own name and in the names of his family members through indulgence in corrupt practices, said the official in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Patna Zonal Office, provisionally attached immovable properties (including flats and land in Bihar and Delhi) and movable properties (including bank balances, gold and silver jewellery, and investments in insurance policies) totaling Rs 2.85 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Patna, along with the charge-sheets filed therein, alleging offences under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

A perusal of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge-sheet No.24/2023 dated December 22, 2023 revealed that during the check period from January 1, 2016 to September 23, 2022, Prabhanshu Shekhar had acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 4.07 crore in his name and in the name of his family members, the ED said.

The ED investigation under PMLA revealed that Prabhanshu Shekhar, during his posting as DGM, NHAI in Bihar from January 1, 2016 to September 23, 2022, indulged in corrupt practices by clearing inflated bills, manipulating measurement books, and overlooking the use of sub-standard construction materials by Ashoka Buildcon Limited.

This resulted in the generation of substantial Proceeds of Crime (POC) which were directly deposited into the bank accounts of his family members and also utilised for daily expenses, the ED said.

Additionally, cash proceeds were invested in immovable properties in the name of his wife and movable assets such as insurance policies, gold, and silver Jewellery in the names of himself and his family members, it said.