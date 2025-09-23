ED Seizes Rs 7.44 Crore Assets Linked To AAP leader Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at ₹7.44 crore in connection with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. According to the agency, the properties belong to companies allegedly “owned and controlled” by Jain.

The ED issued a provisional attachment order on September 15 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as reported by PTI. The inquiry relates to accusations of benami assets and disproportionate wealth against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

Central agencies allege that Jain accumulated illicit assets between 2015 and 2017 while serving as a minister in Delhi’s AAP government. The case adds to his ongoing legal troubles, even though he recently secured relief in a separate graft case where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report regarding a tender allocation during his tenure as Public Works Department Minister.

This development intensifies scrutiny on the senior AAP leader, with further updates expected as the investigation progresses.