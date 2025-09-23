  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

ED Seizes Rs 7.44 Crore Assets Linked To AAP leader Satyendar Jain In Money Laundering Probe

Enforcement Directorate
x

 Enforcement Directorate

Highlights

  • The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 7.44 crore connected to AAP leader Satyendar Jain under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
  • The case involves alleged benami holdings and disproportionate assets amassed during his ministerial tenure.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at ₹7.44 crore in connection with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. According to the agency, the properties belong to companies allegedly “owned and controlled” by Jain.
The ED issued a provisional attachment order on September 15 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as reported by PTI. The inquiry relates to accusations of benami assets and disproportionate wealth against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.
Central agencies allege that Jain accumulated illicit assets between 2015 and 2017 while serving as a minister in Delhi’s AAP government. The case adds to his ongoing legal troubles, even though he recently secured relief in a separate graft case where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report regarding a tender allocation during his tenure as Public Works Department Minister.
This development intensifies scrutiny on the senior AAP leader, with further updates expected as the investigation progresses.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick