ED summons Mehbooba Mufti's mother on Aug 18

Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate (File/Photo)

Highlights

Enforcement directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Gulshan Nazir, mother of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on August 18.

A summon issued by ED Assistant Director Sunil Kumar Meena has asked her to be present for questioning before the investigating officer on August 18.

Gulshan Nazir was earlier also summoned by the ED twice in July, but had refused to respond to those summons.

Sources said she had sought details of the FIR in which she was accused, but the ED had not responded to her request.

