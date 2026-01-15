ED Tells Supreme Court Bengal CM Shows Troubling Pattern Of Intervening In Official Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly interfered with the functioning of statutory authorities, describing her conduct as part of a “very shocking pattern.” The observation was made during a hearing on the ED’s petition related to alleged obstruction during its recent raids on the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political consultancy firm associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), in Kolkata.

According to the ED, similar incidents have occurred in the past whenever central agencies attempted to exercise their legal powers in the state. The agency argued that the chief minister personally entering premises during such operations undermines the rule of law and creates an atmosphere of intimidation. The Supreme Court took note of these submissions while examining the petition.

The case also drew attention to events that unfolded in the Calcutta high court last week, where hearings linked to the I-PAC raids were disrupted. The apex court expressed concern over what it termed as “commotion” inside the high court premises, after proceedings had to be adjourned due to heavy disturbance. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that a large number of lawyers and others entered the courtroom during the hearing, prompting him to remark that democracy was being replaced by mob pressure. The bench responded by stating that it was deeply disturbed by the incidents reported from the Calcutta high court.

The ED has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Department of Personnel and Training, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the West Bengal government to suspend several senior police officers. These include West Bengal director general of police Rajiv Kumar, Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, and senior officers Priyabrata Roy and others, alleging that they interfered with the agency’s investigation and raid proceedings.

During arguments, the ED’s counsel cited earlier instances to support its claim, alleging that senior police officials accompanied the chief minister, participated in protests alongside political leaders, and failed to prevent obstruction of central agencies. References were also made to past incidents involving the gherao of officials’ residences and attacks on central officers, which the ED said reflected a consistent pattern of interference.

The matter is being heard by a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi. The petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, invoking the court’s extraordinary jurisdiction.

The controversy stems from high-voltage scenes in Kolkata last week, when Mamata Banerjee rushed to the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and later visited the firm’s office during ED search operations. The chief minister alleged that officials were attempting to seize or “loot” hard disks, internal documents, and sensitive data belonging to the TMC. Visuals from the scene showed her surrounded by police personnel and media amid chaotic scenes.

The ED has maintained that the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation and were conducted strictly in accordance with the law. The agency said the I-PAC office, which provides political consultancy and manages IT and media operations for the ruling party in West Bengal, was searched as part of this probe.