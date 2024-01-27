Live
Efforts on to keep INDIA bloc united: Kharge
Kalaburagi: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that efforts are on to keep the constituents of opposition bloc INDIA united.
Talking to reporters at the Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said he had written letters to all in the bloc in this regard including West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.
On speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may quit today, Kharge said: "I don't have information regarding Nitish's resignation. I even don't know whether he had met the Governor.
"If democracy has to survive, we have to be united. Our efforts are in that direction," he said.
If any statement is made right now, it will create confusion, he said.
"I will speak after reaching Dehradun and gathering all the information. It will be good if like-minded political parties contest under the India bloc," Kharge said.