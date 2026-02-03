Eight Congress MPs Suspended From Lok Sabha After Disruptions Over Naravane Memoir

Eight Congress Members of Parliament were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after continued disruptions in the House over references to an unpublished memoir of former Army chief MM Naravane, cited by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during proceedings.

The suspensions followed two consecutive days of heated exchanges and disorder in the House, triggered by opposition demands to discuss claims attributed to Naravane’s memoir regarding the 2020 India–China military confrontation. The Congress alleged that the political leadership appeared indecisive during the standoff, an assertion drawn from an article based on the former Army chief’s unpublished account.

Following the suspension, Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi staged a protest outside the Parliament complex, condemning the action and calling it an attempt to silence the opposition.

The controversy centres on an article that quoted portions of Naravane’s memoir, which was slated for publication in early 2024 but was deferred after it failed to receive mandatory clearance from the Army. Naravane had earlier stated that the manuscript was still under review.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha witnessed prolonged disruption, with the Speaker citing parliamentary rules that bar members from referring to unauthorised or unverified material in the House. The Speaker also reminded members that making allegations against individuals requires prior notice, and that rulings from the Chair are final under parliamentary procedure.

Despite repeated interventions from the Chair and senior ministers, Rahul Gandhi persisted in raising the issue, leading to frequent interruptions. He was also informed that the matter was not linked to the scheduled discussion on the President’s address.

The standoff continued on Tuesday when Gandhi formally authenticated a copy of the article in the House, a process that involves submitting a signed declaration affirming the accuracy of the document. The move intensified the impasse, resulting in further disruption.

During the proceedings, the Deputy Speaker was heard reprimanding opposition members for using informal language while addressing the Chair, underscoring the need to maintain parliamentary decorum.

The episode has added to political tensions in Parliament, with both sides accusing each other of undermining democratic norms and parliamentary discipline.