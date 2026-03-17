Eight militants arrested in Manipur crackdown; arms recovered

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested eight hardcore militants belonging to different insurgent outfits from two districts of the state over the past 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

A police official stated that the militants were apprehended from Tengnoupal district and Imphal East district.

Of the eight militants, five cadres of different valley-based insurgent groups were arrested from a stretch between border pillar numbers 73 and 75 under Moreh Police station in Tengnoupal district adjoining Myanmar.

The arrested extremists have been identified as Thangjam Ashok Kumar Singh alias Khongthang (PREPAK outfit), Laishram Nipamacha Singh alias Loiya (PREPAK), Thangjam Manimatum Meitei alias Sana (KYKL), Laishram Inao Singh alias Sanamacha (KCP-MFL), and Chingangbam Shakti Singh alias Phairen (KCP-MFL).

The remaining militants were arrested from Imphal East district.

In a separate operation linked to a truck arson case at Kabinam village in Senapati district along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) on March 2, Manipur Police arrested the key accused, identified as Ramayo Vashum (51), from Kathiko Karong.

A Gypsy vehicle and two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime were seized. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved in the incident.

Security forces also arrested Sagolshem Boicha Singh (42) alias Tayai from Imphal East district. Illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, including a .32 pistol with two magazines, ten rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card.

During ongoing routine operations, security forces recovered additional arms and ammunition from various districts.

Security forces, comprising central and state agencies, have intensified their crackdown on militants, conducting extensive search operations and area domination drives in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across the state.

A total of 116 nakas and checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces are also escorting vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of traffic.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police urged the public not to believe rumours or unverified content circulating on social media and cautioned against fake videos and audio clips.

“The authenticity of any circulating video or audio can be verified through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing fake or misleading content on social media will invite legal action,” a police statement said.







