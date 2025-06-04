Elderly Father Arrested For Fatal Attack On Son Over Alcohol Dispute In Maharashtra

A domestic dispute over alcohol consumption escalated into a fatal family tragedy in Amravati, Maharashtra, when an elderly man killed his adult son during a violent confrontation on Monday morning. The incident has shocked the local community and highlighted the devastating consequences of alcohol-related family conflicts.

The tragedy unfolded when 65-year-old Hiraman Dhurve discovered that his 35-year-old son Dilip had consumed liquor that Hiraman had purchased for his own use. Upon realizing his alcohol was missing, Hiraman flew into a rage, sparking an intense verbal altercation between father and son.

The argument quickly turned deadly when Hiraman grabbed a wooden stick and repeatedly struck Dilip on the head, inflicting fatal injuries that killed him immediately. The violent attack occurred at their family residence, transforming what began as a disagreement into a murder scene.

Local police authorities, led by station commander Arjun Thosare and sub-inspector Deepak Dalvi, responded to the incident and initiated a murder investigation. The case was formally registered following a complaint filed by Rajkumari Dhurve, the victim's widow, who now faces the devastating loss of her husband.

The victim leaves behind two young children, ages 5 and 2.5 years, who must now cope with the traumatic loss of their father and the imprisonment of their grandfather. The family's situation has been further complicated by Dilip's unemployment and his struggle with alcohol addiction, which had previously created ongoing tensions within the household.

According to police reports, Dilip's drinking problem had been a persistent source of family discord, frequently leading to arguments and domestic strife. His dependency on alcohol had created a cycle of conflict that ultimately culminated in this tragic outcome.

Hiraman has been taken into custody and charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate as legal proceedings begin. Police investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as they build their case for prosecution. The investigation aims to provide a complete understanding of the events that led to this devastating family tragedy.