Elderly man held for murder over Rs 30K loan dispute

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for murdering a man following a dispute over a loan of Rs 30,000 in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, an official said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Kanjhawala, was apprehended after a brief manhunt, he said.

According to the police, the incident came to light on March 16 after a PCR call alerted the police regarding a quarrel in the area. “A police team had rushed to the spot and found that the victim, identified as Aglu (55), had already been taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” said the police officer.

He was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, where he succumbed during treatment.

Police recorded the statement of the victim’s wife, Savita, who stated that the quarrel stemmed from a financial dispute involving a loan of Rs 30,000 that she and her husband had taken from the accused.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated. “The team included multiple officers from the investigation unit and local police, who carried out both technical and field inquiries. During the probe, the team and forensic experts from Rohini examined the scene and collected relevant evidence,” the officer said. Based on technical surveillance, the team suspected that the accused might attempt to flee to his native village in Bihar. Accordingly, a team was dispatched to Samastipur to track him down.