Elderly Man Humiliated Over Witchcraft Allegations In Jharkhand Village

A shocking case of superstition-driven violence hasemerged from Latehar, where an elderly man was allegedly forced to drink urine by villagers who accused him of practicing witchcraft. The incident took place in Duna village after locals blamed him for a woman’s death in a recent road accident, claiming it was caused through sorcery.

The victim, identified as Virendra Singh, was reportedly targeted by a group of around 15 villagers who held a meeting and declared him guilty of occult practices. His son, Brajesh Munda, stated that the mob also attempted to subject his mother to the same humiliation, but he intervened.

During the incident, a community health worker tried to stop the act but was allegedly assaulted and driven away along with her husband. The case highlights the continued presence of deep-rooted superstitions and witch-hunting practices in certain rural areas.

After the incident, the victim approached the local police station to file a complaint but was reportedly turned away. Authorities have since directed officials to investigate the matter, and police have begun questioning villagers. However, no formal case has been registered yet.

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken once a complaint is filed, while urging villagers to cooperate with the investigation and warning of legal consequences for those involved.