Elderly Patient Left In Agony After Lift Failure And Locked CT Scan Room At Maharashtra Hospital

A disturbing incident at the Beed district hospital in Maharashtra has exposed serious lapses in public healthcare, after an elderly woman was left helpless and in pain outside a locked CT scan room. The patient, who required an urgent scan, had been admitted on the third floor of the hospital, but a non-functional lift forced social workers to carry her downstairs using a makeshift stretcher.

Despite reaching the CT scan department before evening hours, hospital staff had already shut and locked the facility. A video of the episode shows a nurse securing the scan room and leaving, while the woman lay on the floor in visible distress. No hospital personnel stepped in to assist her, highlighting what many have described as shocking indifference.

Footage recorded by social workers quickly spread on social media, drawing widespread anger and criticism. The visuals of the elderly patient struggling on the cold hospital floor intensified concerns about accountability and patient care in government-run health institutions. The incident is particularly troubling as the hospital had been inaugurated only three months ago amid much publicity.

Residents and activists have condemned the episode, calling it a reflection of deeper systemic failures rather than an isolated case of negligence. As pressure mounted, district authorities ordered action. The nurse found responsible for negligence was transferred, and a show-cause notice was issued to the concerned woman doctor, according to officials.

The episode has reignited debate over infrastructure readiness, staff accountability, and the urgent need for reforms to ensure that patients, especially the elderly, are treated with dignity and care in public hospitals.