Elderly Woman Dragged, Assaulted By Neighbours Over Fence Dispute In Uttar Pradesh

The victim, identified as Narmada, was reportedly attacked after a long-running disagreement with neighbours over a fence in front of her property. According to police, several men allegedly barged into her house on Wednesday and began abusing her.

At the time of the incident, Narmada and her grandson Nishant were present inside the house. As soon as they stepped outside, the accused allegedly began assaulting them. The attackers reportedly kicked and slapped the elderly woman, twisted her arm and threw her onto the street.

During the assault, she suffered serious injuries and eventually lost consciousness. The accused fled the scene after neighbours gathered at the spot following the commotion.

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed near the location. After being informed, the victim’s family alerted the police, who reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify the attackers using the CCTV footage, while further investigation into the case is ongoing.