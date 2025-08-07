Elderly woman killed in house collapse due to rain in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP): A 75-year-old woman died after a mud house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around noon in Kaghar village under Mauranipur region following continuous rainfall, Katera SHO Jaiprakash said.

After the collapse, Batti got buried under the debris and died on the spot, he added.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot along with Mauranipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Kumar. They met the bereaved family and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.