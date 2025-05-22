Elderly woman trampled to death by wild elephant in TN, another woman injured

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): In a tragic incident near Sholayar Dam in Valparai town of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, a 77-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Another elderly woman sustained injuries while trying to flee from the animal.

The deceased has been identified as T. Mary, while the injured woman, D. Deivanai, 75, is currently undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Deivanai was initially admitted to government hospitals in Valparai and Pollachi before being referred to the CMCH. Hospital sources said that her condition is stable, but she will remain under observation for a few more days.

The incident occurred in the Manombolly range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, where Deivanai resides on the left side of the Sholayar Dam. Mary, her neighbour, used to stay at her house during the night for companionship and safety.

According to forest officials, the wild elephant broke into the house and reached into the kitchen through a window using its trunk—apparently attracted by the smell of rice or fruits.

On noticing the animal, Mary rushed out of the house in panic but accidentally fell at the elephant’s feet. She was trampled to death before she could escape. Deivanai, who was also nearby, fell down in fear while trying to flee and sustained injuries in the process.

A senior forest range officer said: "We are certain that the elephant was responsible for Mary’s death. Our team is working to identify whether it was a male or female elephant. Initial evidence suggests the animal may have been drawn to the house by food smells."

Forest Department personnel have announced that patrolling will be intensified in the area from Thursday night to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements. The incident has raised concerns among area residents, especially those living near forest fringes.

The Forest Department is also investigating if the elephant has previously ventured into human habitats and whether it poses an ongoing threat. Meanwhile, officials urged villagers to report on any elephant sightings immediately.



