Election Commission of India has announced the election dates for 10 Rajya Sabha seats

The election date for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats has been announced.

New Delhi: The election date for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats has been announced. The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued a press release in which notification for these elections will be given on July 6, 2023, the deadline for nominations will be July 13, nominations will be reviewed on July 14, and names can be withdrawn till July 17.Voting for these seats will take place on July 24, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and counting will begin at 5 p.m.

Out of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats for which elections are scheduled, 6 seats are from Bengal, 3 from Gujarat and one seat from Goa. In Goa, Vinay Tendulkar's seat has become vacant while in Gujarat, Dineshchandra Anvadiya, Lokhandwala Mathurji, and Subramaniam Krishnaswamy are retiring.Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Pradip Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, and Sukhendu Shekhar Rai are the names of those whose terms are coming to an end in West Bengal. Vinay Tendulkar's tenure expires on July 28, while the terms of the others expire on August 18.

