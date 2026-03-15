Election Commission To Announce Assembly Poll Schedule For 5 States Today

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in five regions—West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry—during a press conference scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday.

The poll body is required to conduct elections before the terms of the existing legislative assemblies expire, which are set to end between May and June. Preparations for the elections have already progressed, including the completion of a special revision of voter lists and the publication of final electoral rolls in all the poll-bound states and the union territory.

Earlier this week, the full bench of the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a key meeting in New Delhi to finalise the election schedule and phase-wise polling plan.

Ahead of the announcement, the Commission conducted ground reviews across the five regions to assess preparedness. During these visits, officials held meetings with senior administrative and police officers, district magistrates and representatives of political parties.

The review process included discussions on security arrangements, deployment of central forces and logistical planning required to conduct smooth and fair elections.

The visit to West Bengal marked the final stage of the Commission’s nationwide review exercise before finalising the polling dates.