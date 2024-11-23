Election results: BlueKraft Digital Foundation CEO sees 'demographic shift and Ek hain toh..' as key takeaways

New Delhi: The Assembly election results came as a dampener for the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra and a morale booster in Jharkhand, and vice-versa for the BJP-led NDA. However, certain points found striking similarities in both the polls.

In both states, the ruling party bounced back from recent setbacks and orchestrated a stunning turnaround – MahaYuti in Maharashtra and JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand. Women power emerged as another striking similarity as they played a pivotal role in shaping the poll outcome in both the states.

Meanwhile, the social media are also abuzz with analysts and noted personalities sharing their own takeaways from election results.

BlueKraft Digital Foundation CEO Akhilesh Mishra on Saturday took to X to share his views and noted four key points, which call for attention and contemplation.

Akhilesh Mishra, who recently unveiled the Viksit Bharat fellowship scheme, said that 'Ek hain to safe hain' coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned out to be a great unifier message and has also found strong resonance among people, the results of which showed up in Maharashtra.

About Jharkhand results, he opined that the 'demography shift' is an urgent issue and deserves national attention.

"The message that Ek hain toh safe hain is a brilliant coinage, and it has actually reached the ground in the way it was intended to reach. One can't fault this rhetoric, on the face of it, for being divisive since it is asking everyone to be united. What is wrong in that?,” he wrote on X.

His second takeaway from the poll outcome is BJP’s resurgence and 'turbo-charging' of PM Modi’s third term.

"The world is also conspiring in some ways, to give him additional thrust," he said while claiming that the country is about to see its most defining in months and years from now.

Sharing his views on 'demographic shift' in Jharkhand, the BJP's poll plank that hogged national attention and also unnerved the Hemant Soren camp, he said that it has become a national issue and must be tackled as a ‘national project’.

The BlueKraft Digital Foundation CEO further vented his ire on freebie politics and said: "Rahul Gandhi's antics post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have woken up people, on a mass scale to the civilisational dangers he represents."

His comments apparently draw attention to the grave consequences of ‘khata khat’ freebies and sops, as promised by the Congress in polls after polls.



