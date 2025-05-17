Electoral Bond: The ‘Not So Transparent’ Side of the Indian Political Funding System

People in a democratic country like India take elections very seriously when choosing their leaders, expressing their views, and shaping the nation's future. Free and fair elections strengthen public trust and democratic values. Political rallies, campaigns, and powerful speeches have always been a part of the elections, but behind these rallies and campaigns lies the dark side of political funding. Political funding often raises questions about transparency in politics, anonymous donations, and political corruption.

Electoral Bond has been one of the most controversial topics in recent years. Though Electoral bonds were introduced with the promise of cleaning up black money in politics, it has instead raised concerns about anonymous donations, a lack of democratic accountability, and the growing risk of crony capitalism.

Let’s understand the concept of Electoral bonds, why they were introduced and why it is being criticised by people.

What Are Electoral Bonds?

Electoral bonds are financial instruments that were introduced in 2018 to allow individuals, companies, and organizations to donate money to political parties anonymously. These bonds can be purchased through the State Bank of India (SBI) and then given to any registered political party, which can encash them through their bank accounts.

The idea to start Electoral bonds was simple – to eliminate the flow of black money in politics and make donations more structured and traceable. But instead of making the funding system cleaner and more transparent, it has done the opposite.

The Reality of Electoral Bonds

Corruption in Indian elections was a growing concern, and to tackle this issue, the government introduced Electoral Bonds, which claimed to bring transparency in politics and limit the use of unaccounted cash. However, questions were being raised about this system with civil society organizations, journalists, and even the Election Commission of India raising red flags about how the scheme operates. The reasons for these are:

Anonymous Donations: While the public and opposition parties remain in the dark about who donated to whom, the State Bank of India (SBI) and, indirectly, the government, can trace donors. This selective transparency gives ruling parties an unfair edge.

Corporate Donations: Earlier, companies could only donate a certain percentage of their profits. But post-2017 reforms, even loss-making or shell companies can donate unlimited amounts. This opens the door for illegal money flow or lobbying influence.

Political Corruption: The lack of public disclosure means parties could favour donors through policies, contracts, or exemptions, leading to crony capitalism—an arrangement between business and politics.

No RTI access – According to the Right to Information or RTI Act, any information about the buyers of these bonds is not available to the public. This means the public, which has every right to know about the funding of political parties, is kept in the dark.

Supreme Court’s Verdict

Since the beginning of the Electoral bond scheme, many journalists and activists had started questioning about the openness of this scheme. They wanted more transparency about the political funding that was happening during the elections. This issue became so big that in February 2024 Supreme Court of India finally struck down the electoral bonds scheme, calling it unconstitutional. The court emphasised that the people of this country have the right to know the funding sources of political parties as it is part of the citizen's Right to Information (RTI).

Disproportionate Distribution That Encouraged Corruption

The bonds were purchased through SBI, a government-owned bank, and hence, the government could know who bought the bonds. This allowed the ruling parties to benefit the most, and it creates an unfair advantage for the ruling party, which may know who is funding whom. This fear discourages donors from funding opposition parties.

The proposal of Electoral bonds in India started with a good intention and had the purpose of cleaning up India’s political funding system. But they created more darkness than light. People today demand transparency in political funding and fearless institutions, and we hope that India is moving towards a more honest, transparent, and accountable political system.