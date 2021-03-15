Elephant injured after hit by train in Tamil Nadu
A wild elephant suffered injuries after being hit by a train in Tamil Nadu’s Navakkarai city on Monday morning.
A team of forest department officials and veterinarians reached the spot. The elephant is now being given medical treatment by a team of forest department officials and veterinarians.
The elephant was crossing the railway track to drink water by a nearby river when the incident took place.
