Emotional moment for Cong, nation: Pawan Khera after Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as MP

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera expressed deep emotion and pride as Priyanka Gandhi took oath as a Member of Parliament on Thursday.

In a statement on social media platform X, Khera described the occasion as a moment of immense pride and inspiration for the nation.

“Since childhood, we have all seen on television the members of the Gandhi family displaying amazing dignity during the tragic assassinations of Indira Ji and Rajiv Ji. The entire country would break into tears, but the Gandhi family, a symbol of unique tradition of sacrificing everything for the country, always considered the country bigger than their personal grief,” Khera recalled.

“When Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Member of Parliament for the first time today, with a copy of the Constitution in her hand, all those scenes came back in front of my eyes. Today's moment is an emotional moment of pride and inspiration not only for the Congress family but for the entire country,” he further said.

Priyanka Gandhi was greeted with loud cheers and chants of 'Bharat Jodo' as she took the oath of affirmation as a member of the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

She was accompanied by her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs when she reached the Parliament House.

Her resounding victory in the Wayanad bypoll is not only her successful electoral debut but another big achievement for the family as for the first time, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are simultaneously in the Parliament.

This marks a significant step for Priyanka Gandhi, aligning her political journey with her mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, both pivotal figures in the grand old party.

Her debut into the electoral fray comes 20 years after she campaigned for Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi in Amethi during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections.