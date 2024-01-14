Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Again In Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the excise policy case, marking the fourth summons for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. Kejriwal is required to appear for questioning on January 18. The AAP had previously announced Kejriwal's visit to Goa for Lok Sabha-related party work between January 18 and 20.



In response to earlier summonses, Kejriwal cited Rajya Sabha elections, Republic Day preparations, and criticized the ED's 'non-disclosure' and 'non-response' approach for not attending questioning.



Gopal Rai, AAP Delhi convenor, accused the BJP of using the ED to hinder Kejriwal's preparations and campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rai alleged that the BJP aims to prevent opposition leaders from campaigning by using the ED as a tool.



Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Kejriwal's claims and labeled him an "economic fugitive," asserting that the veil of "apparent honesty" had been lifted. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of providing new excuses to avoid investigation after each summons.



The ED had issued previous summonses to Kejriwal in October, November, December, and January, with the Delhi chief minister alleging a BJP plot to target him through central investigation agencies and impede his participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP responded by demanding Kejriwal's resignation and suggesting dismissal of the AAP government in Delhi if he did not step down.

