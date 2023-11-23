Enhance police deployment in district courts for safety following 2021 shootout: Delhi HC

New Delhi : Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to ensure robust police deployment in district courts throughout the national capital.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, was hearing a suo moto matter regarding the safety and security of district courts in Delhi in the wake of the shocking and gory incident that took place at Rohini district court on September 24, 2021. The bench stressed on the need for "enough deployment" during the hearing.

The shootout had resulted in several deaths including of Gangster Jitender Singh Mann alias Gogi. Two armed men posing as lawyers had killed Gogi inside a courtroom before being gunned down by police personnel. Over 30 shots were fired.

The bench expressed concern over the shortage of personnel at present, noting that the deployment is typically 20 to 30 per cent short in district courts, which witness a substantial footfall.

Noting the challenge of regulating entry due to multiple gates, the court deemed it "impossible" to manage the enormous foot traffic without a structured methodology, stressing on the risk of potential stampedes.

The court suggested exploration of methods to control entry, such as a visitor pass system. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Bar Association said that it would address the issue of security measures, including the installation of boom barriers and proximity cards, with the building's maintenance committee.

In April, stakeholders including police and bar representatives, were directed to convene and discuss security measures.

The subsequent status report highlighted the deployment of 997 security personnel, 2700 CCTVs, 85 baggage scanners, 242 handheld metal detectors, and 146 door frame metal detectors across the seven district courts in the national capital.

The court further directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct periodic reviews of security arrangements based on expert team audits. The case is set to be heard again on February 1, 2024.