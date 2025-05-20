'Entire Nation Is Ashamed' SC orders SIT probe into MP minister's remarks on Col Sofiya

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's apology for his controversial remarks against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi, terming the statement a national embarrassment.

“The entire nation is shamed by the minister’s statement,” the apex court said, instructing Vijay Shah to redeem himself through a genuine apology or an appropriate expression of regret. The court said that he should be sensitive before making crass comments. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the Madhya Pradesh government to constitute a SIT by Tuesday. The team must include three senior IPS officers from outside the state, with at least one being a woman officer. The SIT has been asked to submit a status report by May 28. “We are a country which follows rule of law, and it is same for the highest to the lowest,” the bench observed. The Supreme Court was hearing Vijay Shah’s plea seeking the quashing of an FIR lodged against him for his derogatory remarks. When asked whether he had apologised, his counsel said an apology had already been issued. However, the court questioned its authenticity and intent.

Justice Surya Kant remarked: “The nature of this matter... we are carrying the video clips... we would like to see what kind of apology you have tendered... there is a meaning of the word ‘apology’... sometimes only to wriggle out of consequences... sometimes crocodile tears... what sort is yours?” The bench stayed Vijay Shah’s arrest but cautioned that the matter would not be allowed to become political. “He must face consequences. Let law take its own course. We will not allow this to be politicized,” Justice Kant told the state government.

Describing the upcoming SIT investigation as a “litmus test” for the Madhya Pradesh government, the court made it clear that it would closely monitor the case. Vijay Shah in a public meeting referring to India’s offensive against Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack said, “Modi ji sent their (terrorists) own sister (Col Sophia Qureshi) to take revenge”.