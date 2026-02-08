Entrepreneurs are architects of ‘Developed India’: Paatil

Jaipur: Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil on Saturday asserted that entrepreneurs and traders play a crucial role in India’s development.

He emphasised the industrial sector’s role in driving economic growth and job creation. “In this context, the Union Budget 2026–27, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, introduces measures to improve ease of doing business, including a single-window system to streamline procedures and support industrial expansion,” he said. Paatil delivered these comments during a Trader and Business Dialogue focused on the Union Budget 2026–27.

He observed that during the previous Congress administration led by Manmohan Singh, India’s economy was ranked 11th globally.

He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is advancing toward third place.

Paatil stated that economic growth has led to increased incomes and that recent modifications to the income tax structure have provided relief to citizens. He further emphasised the significance of both agriculture and industry, citing government support for farmers through programs such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Union Minister credited Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s leadership for Rajasthan’s rapid progress in water self-sufficiency.

He stated that the revised Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) has received an allocation of over Rs 77,000 crore. “Additionally, Rajasthan has entered into a Yamuna water agreement with Haryana, which will provide water to the state via three pipelines spanning 90 kilometres.