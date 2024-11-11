Esha Verma Accuses Father Ashwin K. Verma and Rupali Ganguly of Bullying, Apologises to Stepbrother Rudransh

Actor Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma, posted an emotional video on social media on Sunday, November 10.

In the video, she spoke out against her father, Ashwin K Verma, and Rupali Ganguly.

Esha called them “true bullies” and accused her father of being unsupportive and failing to protect her during her formative years.

She also apologized to Rupali Ganguly's son, Rudransh, and expressed her love for him.

Esha’s video followed earlier accusations that Rupali Ganguly was responsible for breaking up her parents' marriage.

In her Instagram post, Esha addressed her father, saying he refused to support her and mocked her struggles with mental health. Esha shared that, even though she is now 26, the pain from her childhood still affects her.

She said, “The pain and memories still stick, affecting both my future and present. Through all of this, I have had to stand up against my bullies.” She added that her mother was hurt too and that her father had chosen to abandon her instead of supporting her.

Esha continued, “They criticised me, picked on my insecurities, and never apologized. What hurt the most was my father mocking mental health. He didn’t protect me or shield me from harsh comments.”

Esha then spoke directly to Rupali, blaming her for building her “character and career off of lies.” She said, “The wounds you healed have opened up again. Seeing them in the media hurts, especially when you build your career off of lies.”

She added, "Taking accountability for your actions and then ignoring it like nothing happened, that's your response to me for the last 24 years of my life."

Esha clarified that she was not encouraging people to pick sides or use abusive language. “It was just me speaking up for myself and my own story,” she said.

She also expressed her love for Rupali's son, Rudransh, and apologized if her words hurt anyone, especially him. “I have so much love for you,” she said, “and I hope papa is being the dad for you that he couldn’t be for me and our sister.”

In the video, Esha shared that she felt unsafe around Rupali. She explained that whenever she tried to talk to her father, he always sided with Rupali instead of supporting her.

Esha concluded by addressing her father: “I’m sorry this had to go this far. But you’ve never apologized to me. You always shut me down. I thought I was your little girl.”

She said she had always wanted to be like her father when she grew up, but he never encouraged her.

Rupali and Ashwin married in 2013 and have a son together, Rudransh.