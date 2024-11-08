Esha Verma Accuses Rupali Ganguly of Abusing Her and Breaking Up Her Parents' Marriage

Rupali Ganguly, famous for her role in Anupamaa, has recently been accused by her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, of breaking up her parents' marriage.

Esha has accused Rupali of mentally, emotionally, and physically abusing both her and her mother.

The controversy resurfaced after a 2020 post from Esha went viral on social media. Now 26 and living in New Jersey, Esha has reaffirmed her claims. She says her intention is not to seek attention but to share her painful truth.

In an interview with SCREEN, Esha emphasised that this is her personal story and battle.

She clarified that her siblings were not involved in the situation. “My sister had a different experience, and my brother is well taken care of,” Esha explained. “But why was one life destroyed to create another?” she questioned.

"My Father Was Having an Affair"

Esha revealed that her father, Ashwin K Verma, started his affair with Rupali when she was just two years old. She explained that her father would often travel to India for commercials but would also meet Rupali during these trips. “

Rupali was a nobody at the time,” Esha said. “She confirmed in interviews that they met while filming an ad together. My father would tell us it was for work, but it was also to see her.”

Esha expressed how hurt she was by the betrayal. “A father is supposed to be a daughter’s first love, but mine proved to be the opposite,” she said.

"Rupali Was Obsessed with My Father"

Esha accused Rupali of obsessing over her father, claiming that it wasn’t love but possessiveness.

She said that Rupali would call him constantly, send numerous messages, and even visit their house when they were away. “She came to our house, stayed in my mother’s room, and took my mother’s jewelry,” Esha claimed.

Esha also accused Rupali of physically attacking her mother in Mumbai.

“I remember her coming to our house and screaming outside because my father wasn’t answering her calls. When we asked her to leave for the sake of my grandparents, she became violent. She hit my mother and verbally abused her in both English and Bengali,” Esha said. “I was only 8 or 9 years old, and I didn’t know what to do. I had to pick up an object to protect my mother.”

Rupali’s Team Tries to Remove Articles

Esha shared that neither Rupali nor her father has contacted her since the viral post. She claimed that Rupali’s team had tried to remove articles about the incident from the internet. “My father told me to take it down, but he never apologized or acknowledged me. Now, when the truth is coming out, they’re staying silent because they’re scared,” Esha said.

Esha also criticized Rupali’s public image, especially her involvement in women’s empowerment causes. “Rupali is trying to get into politics, and it doesn’t look good for her, especially considering the role she played in destroying my family,” Esha said. “My parents were legally married until 2008. Their marriage had its ups and downs, like any marriage, but it wasn’t bad until Rupali came into the picture.”

"This Is Not for Sympathy"

Esha made it clear that she was not sharing her story for sympathy. “I barely sleep or eat because the trauma comes back,” she admitted. “I’m not doing this for attention; I just want to expose the truth. I don’t get anything from my father, so why should people support a celebrity like Rupali?”

So far, neither Rupali nor Ashwin has made any public statements regarding Esha’s claims. However, Ashwin did respond to Esha’s original post, denying that Rupali was involved in the breakdown of his first marriage.

The situation remains unresolved as both sides continue to share their versions of the story.