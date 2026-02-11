ESIC officer in Satara sentenced to one year in jail in bribery case

Satara (Maharashtra): A Social Security Officer of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Maharashtra’s Satara district has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment along with a fine in a bribery case, officials said on Wednesday.

The Special Judge for Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act cases, Satara, on Tuesday convicted Swapnil Jadhav, who was posted as Social Security Officer (SSO) at ESIC, Satara, at the time of the offence.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the case was registered on March 28, 2016, based on a written complaint filed by a private individual. It was alleged that the accused public servant had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for not imposing a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on his firm. The penalty was reportedly linked to the firm employing more than 10 workers, thereby attracting provisions under the ESI Act.

During negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 25,000 as illegal gratification.

The CBI laid a trap on the same day, March 28, 2016, and caught Jadhav along with a private person while allegedly accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 from the complainant. Both individuals were apprehended immediately after the transaction.

Following completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused public servant and the private individual, identified as Abhijeet Jadhav, on June 28, 2016.

After a full-fledged trial, the special court found Jadhav guilty and sentenced him to one year of imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

However, Abhijeet Jadhav was acquitted of all charges by the court.



