Establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas is ‘landmark step’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narender Modi on Wednesday termed the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas “a landmark step in expanding access to quality education!”

“The establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas has been approved by the Cabinet. It is gladdening that KVs will include Balvatikas, nurturing children from the foundational stage. Several students will benefit, alongside the creation of many jobs,” PM Modi said on X.

He further added that “this is in line with our commitment to inclusive growth, particularly in aspirational districts, the Northeast and other remote areas.”

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the PM, on October 1, approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Civil sector across the country to facilitate the educational needs of the wards of an increased number of Central Government employees.

“The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 57 new KVs is Rs. 5862.55 crore (approx.) spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27. This includes the capital expenditure component of Rs. 2585.52 crore (approx.) and operational expenditure of Rs. 3277.03 crore (approx.),” the CCEA said in its press release.

It is worthwhile to note that, as exemplar schools for NEP 2020, for the first time, these 57 KVs have been sanctioned with Balvatikas, i.e. 3 years of foundational stage (pre-primary).

The CCEA has approved seven KVs sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the remaining 50 by State/UT authorities.

Among these 57 KVs, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists, despite a significant number of Central Government employees.

Furthermore, 14 KVs are proposed in Aspirational districts, four KVs in LWE districts and five KVs in NER/Hilly areas.

In continuation of the sanction of 85 KVs accorded in December 2024, a further 57 new KVs have been approved by prioritising those States which had not been covered since March 2019.



