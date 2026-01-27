EU leaders' presence at R-Day reflects growing strength of India-EU ties: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the presence of leaders of the European Union at the Republic Day celebrations underscores the growing strength of the India-EU partnership and the commitment to shared values.

“India is privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during our Republic Day celebrations,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Their presence underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the visit of the EU leaders will add momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors.

Modi will join von der Leyen, Costa, EU foreign minister Kaja Kallas, and other leaders at the India-EU Summit where they are expected to announce the much-expected India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Von der Leyen has hailed the FTA as the “mother of all deals”. They are also expected to declare other announcements like a mobility agreement and a security and defence partnership.

While negotiations for a trade deal have predated US President Donald Trump’s second term, they acquired an urgency after he unleashed a trade war on the world. He also waged a political offensive on the EU as he threw his weight behind anti-EU far-right parties across the continent.