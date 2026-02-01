Every necessary provision for maintaining India's health made in Budget 2026: Anupriya Patel

The Union Budget 2026 has made every necessary provision for maintaining the health of India, said Minister of State Anupriya Patel on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS, Patel noted that the Budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, laid special focus on health, pharma, and chemicals.

“India has progressed on the path of self-reliance, and no sector is untouched by it today,” Patel said.

Hailing the Biopharma Shakti Mission of Rs 10,000 crore, the MoS stated that it will help "India to become a manufacturing hub of biopharma in the coming time, which means it is a big step towards self-reliance".

Patel noted that in view of the increasing need and demand for allied health professionals in the coming time, in the next five years, 10,000 Allied Health Professionals will be created in the country, and new institutes will also be established.

“To strengthen geriatric care, one lakh multi-skilled care professionals will also be trained under the provisions of this budget,” the Minister said.

In addition, to promote medical value tourism, five regional medical hubs will be established in the country, in which, through collaboration between the state governments and our provision sector, education, clinical care, and research facilities will be available for the common people and our patients.

“Most importantly, till now, only one institute to address mental health challenges in the country existed in South India, which we know as NIMHANS, which has a great reputation in the entire country. For the convenience of the people of North India, who are facing mental health challenges, we have decided to set up another NIMHANS through this budget, in Sati, Tezpur, and Ranchi,” Patel said.

Noting that the existing mental health insurance will also be improved, she hailed the waiving of customs duty on 17 cancer and 7 rare disease drugs.

“I am happy that the Finance Minister has accentuated the basic customs duty on cancer drugs and rare disease drugs in this Budget and has also made provisions to strengthen emergency and trauma care in our district hospitals. Overall, every necessary provision for maintaining the health of India has been made in this budget. We thank the Finance Minister very much for taking care of the health of the country in this budget,” Patel told IANS.