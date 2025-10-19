‘Every Person Deserves To Feel Safe, Respected, And Welcome’: Australian Minister Anne Aly On Anti-India protests

Australia’s Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Anne Aly, visited New Delhi to address concerns following recent anti-India protests in her country. Aly met India’s Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and several multi-faith leaders, reaffirming that Australia values its Indian-origin community and views multiculturalism as a pillar of national identity.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aly — Australia’s first Muslim woman to serve in the federal Cabinet — said her visit aimed to convey Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s message of unity and respect. “Indian-Australians are an integral part of our society, and their contributions strengthen our nation,” she said.

Aly, who previously worked as a university professor and counter-terrorism expert, described multiculturalism as a defining feature of Australia’s character. She noted that over half of Australians have foreign roots, underscoring that diversity is not just accepted but celebrated.

Addressing the protests, she said, “Every Australian, no matter their background, faith, or heritage, deserves to feel safe and respected.” Aly emphasized that the government condemned the divisive acts and is taking steps to counter online hate and extremist narratives.

Reflecting on her own experience growing up as a Muslim in Sydney, Aly shared that while she once questioned whether she belonged, she now takes pride in her identity and achievements. “I wear my identity with pride—it’s part of Australia’s story,” she said, adding that many Indian-Australians share similar journeys of resilience and belonging.