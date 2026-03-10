Ex-Army jawan Accused Of Faking Death To Cheat Army Insurance Fund Of Rs 3 Lakh

A former soldier of the Indian Army has been accused of staging his own death on paper to fraudulently claim insurance money with the help of his wife.

According to police, the accused, identified as Akhilesh Kumar, previously served in the Bihar Regiment. He and his wife, Gyanti Devi, allegedly submitted forged documents claiming that Kumar died due to electrocution in 2011.

Using these documents, the couple allegedly applied for a payout from the Army Group Insurance Fund. The claim was reportedly approved in 2013, and the amount of Rs 3 lakh was credited to Gyanti Devi’s bank account.

The alleged fraud came to light later, prompting authorities to register a case at the Vasant Vihar Police Station in New Delhi. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining the documents submitted by the couple.

Officials said the case involves allegations of forgery, cheating, and misuse of official benefits.