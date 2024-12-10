Ex-Army jawan shoots wife dead, kills self in MP's Morena

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a retired Army jawan allegedly shot his wife dead before ending his own life in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred during early hours in Vikram Nagar town in Morena.

The police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the murder and suicide case, which created panic in the locality.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra Singh Gurjar (45) and his wife Madhuri Gurjar (43).

Devendra's body was found lying in a pool of blood at his home, while his wife succumbed to her bullet wound during treatment at a hospital in Gwalior.

According to police, the couple along with their two sons - Gaurav (16) and Saurabh (14), was living in a two-storeyed home.

Devendra had built his home after retiring from the Army five years ago and was serving as a security guard at a warehouse located in the Dhaulpur area in Morena.

During the investigation, Gaurav and Saurabh told police that their father woke them up at gunpoint.

Devendra even tried to kill his sons, however, they managed to run away, according to police.

When Gaurav and Saurabh were running from the home, they noticed their mother lying in a pool of blood on the floor. In the meantime, they heard another round of fire and rushed towards the room and found their father dead.

With the help of neighbours, they rushed their mother to hospital, from where she was referred to Gwalior district hospital. However, she died during treatment. Meanwhile, local area police were also alerted about the incident.

"Bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has arrived at the spot to collect evidence. We have recovered a pistol used for crime and further investigation is underway," Morena SP Vijay Bhadoria said.



