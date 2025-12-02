Ex-ASI Official Urges Both Communities To Show Restraint In Mandir–Masjid Disputes

Former Archaeological Survey of India regional director KK Muhammed has appealed for caution and restraint in ongoing mandir–masjid disputes, suggesting that discussions should be confined to Ram Janmabhoomi, Mathura and Gyanvapi. He said Muslims should voluntarily give up these three places, while Hindus should avoid presenting new demands, emphasising that expanding claims would only heighten tension rather than resolve long-standing issues. His comments come at a time when multiple petitions on temple–mosque sites are under consideration in courts across the country.

In an interview, Muhammed highlighted that Mathura and Gyanvapi hold deep religious significance for Hindus, comparable to Mecca and Medina for Muslims. Reflecting on the Ayodhya dispute, he recalled his role in the 1976 Babri Masjid excavation under BB Lal and said the controversy intensified because a prominent left-leaning historian allegedly persuaded sections of the Muslim community to reject archaeological findings. Muhammed claimed that this historian neither visited the site nor had archaeological expertise, accusing them of spreading misinformation that contributed to the prolonged dispute.

He remarked that many Muslims were initially open to resolving the Ayodhya matter by allowing the construction of a temple, but political narratives complicated the issue. Muhammed stressed that beyond Ram Janmabhoomi, Mathura and Gyanvapi, no further demands should be pursued by Hindu groups, warning that expanding the list of disputed religious sites would only inflame communal tensions.

Muhammed also dismissed claims by some groups about the Taj Mahal’s origins, calling these assertions baseless. He explained that historical records clearly show the property belonged to Raja Man Singh, later passed to Jai Singh, and eventually transferred to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. He criticised what he described as attempts by fringe groups to attribute various monuments to Hindu origins without evidence.

On heritage preservation, Muhammed expressed disappointment with the current handling of cultural sites, describing the last several years as a “dark age” for the ASI. He cited slow progress in projects such as the restoration of the Bateshwar temple complex in Chambal, where only a few temples were rebuilt over the past decade despite earlier momentum.

However, ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat rejected Muhammed’s criticism, stating that the organisation manages thousands of monuments with a substantial budget and does not align with political agendas. Rawat questioned why such concerns were not raised earlier and reaffirmed that ASI’s responsibility is limited to documenting and establishing historical chronology, leaving interpretation to experts.