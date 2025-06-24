Ex-BJP Legislator Faces Charges In Karnataka Road Rage Incident Involving Muslim Family

A former Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian from Karnataka has been charged in connection with a violent road rage incident that allegedly involved physical assault and communal slurs directed at a Muslim family traveling on a national highway.

Anantkumar Hegde, who previously represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha, was named as the primary accused in a First Information Report filed at Dabaspet police station in Tumakuru district. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Monday afternoon when a family was returning from a wedding celebration.

According to the complaint filed by Saif Khan, a resident of Haleanahalli, the confrontation began around 4:30 PM on June 23 near Nijagal on National Highway 48. The family was traveling in an Innova Crysta when their vehicle was allegedly intercepted by occupants of a white XUV700. The complainant stated that three individuals emerged from the vehicle, with one claiming to be from a government department and forcing their car to stop.

The incident escalated when the alleged assailants reportedly subjected the family to physical violence. According to the FIR, one attacker identified himself as a gunman and assaulted Saif Khan, while another dragged his brother Salman Khan from the vehicle, resulting in dental injuries. The complaint alleges that derogatory terms specifically targeting the Muslim community were used during the attack, including slurs that are considered offensive in the regional context.

The violence allegedly extended to other family members, including an elderly woman and another relative, both of whom sustained injuries requiring medical attention. The complainant claims that during the assault, communal language was deliberately used to intimidate and humiliate the victims.

Particularly concerning was the alleged involvement of a firearm, with reports suggesting that one of the attackers brandished a pistol and made threatening statements toward the family members. This aspect of the incident has added serious charges related to criminal intimidation and illegal weapons display.

The injured family members were immediately transported to Dabaspet Government Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials recorded the primary complainant's statement at the hospital in the presence of medical personnel before proceeding with the formal complaint process.

Law enforcement authorities have registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, India's updated criminal code. The charges reportedly include provisions related to assault, criminal intimidation, and offenses designed to promote enmity between different communities.

Video evidence of the incident has reportedly emerged, which investigators are examining as part of their ongoing probe. The police have indicated that they are treating the matter seriously and conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts.

Karnataka's Home Minister addressed the incident, suggesting that the altercation began after a traffic-related dispute involving vehicle overtaking. However, he also stated that the investigation would determine the exact role of each accused individual, noting that preliminary information suggested the former MP's direct involvement in the physical assault was disputed.

The case has drawn attention to issues of road safety, communal harmony, and the conduct of public figures. As the investigation proceeds, authorities have emphasized their commitment to ensuring justice regardless of the social or political status of those involved.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about communal tensions and the responsibility of political leaders to maintain peace and harmony in their communities. The legal proceedings will likely be closely watched as they unfold in the coming weeks.