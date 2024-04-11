  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Ex-BJP MLA in Tripura joins Congress

Ex-BJP MLA in Tripura joins Congress
x
Highlights

Former BJP MLA and veteran lawyer Arun Chandra Bhowmik, who was expelled from the ruling party in November last year for anti-party activities, joined the Congress on Thursday.

Agartala: Former BJP MLA and veteran lawyer Arun Chandra Bhowmik, who was expelled from the ruling party in November last year for anti-party activities, joined the Congress on Thursday.

At an election rally, Bhowmik was welcomed into the Congress fold by state party President and INDIA bloc candidate for West Tripura Lok Sabha seat Asish Kumar Saha, Congress Working Committee member Sudip Roy Barman and former PCC president and advocate Pijush Kanti Biswas.

Bhowmik, who was elected from Belonia in the 2018 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, was denied re-nomination by the party in the last year’s assembly polls.

"I was in Congress for several decades since 1977 and held various important posts. There is no discipline in the BJP party,” the lawyer-turned-politician told the media and criticised both former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha.

77-year-old Bhowmik, who is a designated senior advocate at the Tripura High Court, was a leader of the Congress party and its legal cell for years before shifting to the BJP in 2017.

He contested from the Belonia assembly constituency (in South Tripura) in the 2018 assembly poll on a BJP ticket and won the seat defeating his CPI-M opponent Basudeb Majumder.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X