Ex-Cong MP writes to CM seeking to rename Metro stations after gurdwaras

Former member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging the government to rename four metro stations located near prominent gurdwaras after the religious sites.

In his letter, Singh lauded the Delhi government’s efforts to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and to highlight the unparalleled sacrifice of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Referring to reports that the Delhi government would take decisions on naming metro stations, Singh said it was noteworthy that none of the metro stations in the capital had so far been named after Sikh historic gurdwaras.

The four gurdwaras mentioned in the letter are Gurdwara Sis Ganj near Chandni Chowk, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gurdwara Nanak Piao on Old G T Road and Gurdwara Moti Bagh near Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, according to the letter.

The former Congress MP underscored the historical and tourism significance of these gurdwaras that attract pilgrims and visitors from all faiths and requested that metro stations near them be named accordingly.