Ex-Congress Leader Claims Rahul Gandhi Ordered Attacks On His Home After ‘Darpok’ Remark

Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad has claimed that Rahul Gandhi instructed party leaders to target his residences in Bihar after he publicly described the Leader of the Opposition as a ‘darpok’ (coward) and an insecure politician. Ahmad, a three-time MLA and two-term MP from Bihar, said he has been receiving threats since making his comments, which he insists were meant as constructive criticism of the party’s leadership.

Ahmad alleged that he was warned by party colleagues that directions had been issued to attack his homes in Patna and Madhubani on January 27, allegedly under the guise of burning his effigy. He also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message on social media, which he claimed urged Congress workers at the district and local levels to protest against him for his remarks on Rahul Gandhi.

The controversy began after Ahmad, who quit the Congress following its poor performance in the Bihar elections last year, accused Rahul Gandhi of being dictatorial and promoting only those younger leaders who praise him, while sidelining senior leaders with public influence. Ahmad said his criticism stemmed from concern for the party’s future and not personal animosity.

He further accused Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru of orchestrating the alleged threats and claimed that Allavaru mistreated him on Rahul Gandhi’s instructions. The Congress leadership hit back strongly, with party leader Manickam Tagore branding Ahmad a “betrayer” and likening him to Jaichand, a historical figure associated with treachery.

Responding to Tagore’s remarks, Ahmad alleged that the attack on him was carried out under Rahul Gandhi’s direction, dismissing it as an attempt to silence dissent within the party.