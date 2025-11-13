Ex-Husband Of Dr Shaheen, Arrested In Terror Module Case, Says She Cut Off Contact After Divorce

The ex-husband of Dr Shaheen Shahid Ansari, who was recently detained in connection with an alleged transnational terror network uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has stated that she severed all ties with the family after their separation more than a decade ago.

As per sources, Dr Jafar Hayat — an eye surgeon employed at a government hospital in Kanpur — said that he and Shaheen were married in 2006 and legally divorced in 2013 by mutual consent. Since then, he claimed, Shaheen has neither visited nor contacted him or their two sons, who have been living with him.

According to police officials, Dr Shaheen and her brother were taken into custody for questioning related to the alleged terror module. Investigators have also interrogated their father and elder brother to understand the siblings’ activities and connections.

The case is part of an ongoing investigation into a larger network that authorities believe spans multiple states and may have international links.